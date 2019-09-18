Ford Impact Player of the Week: Drew Hagler, Anson

It’s not his first go-round as an Impact Player of the Week and it should come as no surprise that Drew Hagler takes the honors again in 2019. After a tough opening two weeks for Anson against Hamlin and Jim Ned, Hagler led the Tigers to a 44-24 win over a ranked Stamford Bulldogs team by throwing for 251 yards and six TDs as well as rushing for 112 yards.

Drew Hagler said, “I’m very grateful but I couldn’t have this award without any of my guys with me over there, they don’t nearly as much credit, especially my lineman, I wish we could get a team award for this because everyone played great as a unit. Every time I did scramble, the receivers blocked downfield for me, they ran great routes. I’m proud of my guys and I know they did great, I couldn’t wish for a better group of teammates.”

Daniel Davis said, “Drew’s been getting balls, all of his balls have come down nice, he is just always on target. He likes to work hard, everybody looks up to him.”

This was the first of what should be many breakout performances by Drew, a senior playing under his father, Head Coach Chris Hagler, for one final year.

Head Coach Chris Hagler said, “I’m very proud and expectation on it is at a high level. I don’t need to put any more pressure on it than he puts on himself. He’s a humble kid, he knows it’s not just him.”

Drew Hagler said, “It’s going to be a lot different for my dad next year not having me and me not being around him every day pretty much. We’re just trying to cherish the moment and enjoy being out here every day. I’m grateful to have him as my coach.”

Drew Hagler, the Week 3 Impact Player of the Week.