Ford Impact Player of the Week: Drew Huff, Brownwood

Head Coach Sammy Burnett said, “It was the second time in my career as a head coach I had the wind affect the gameplan going into a game and we knew we had to run the ball.”

Drew Huff said, “We faced a hard chill and it was cold and a very extreme north wind so the passing game doesn’t work out too well in those kinds of situations.”

The Brownwood Lions brilliant undefeated season continued with a 38-22 victory over their rival Stephenville on the road Friday night. The conditions were not ideal, but that did not matter for senior quarterback Drew Huff. Huff completed 6 of 9 passes through the air for 130 yards and 2 touchdowns but it was his 155 yards on the ground and a score that helped lead the Lions to victory.

Huff said, “Whenever my number was called, I answered the call and did what I had to do whenever I needed to get it done.”

While Huff may be a senior, this is only his first season in Brownwood after transferring from Mineral Wells.

Huff said, “Being able to walk into a new place my senior year, be a captain, being able to have those guys looks up to me as a leader is a really nice feeling.”

Burnett said, “Drew coming into the year, not knowing him really well, saw his attributes and what we thought he could bring to the table but never in our wildest imagination did we think he was going to run the ball as well as he has. Game after game, he just proves that he’s a competitor, he’s a winner, he’s a notetaker, he’s diligent in his work so that when he steps on the field he’s able to operate and run the game.”

Huff said, “I’m really honored to have the coaches trusting in me running the offense and being a leader on the team.”

Drew Huff, the Week 9 Ford Impact Player of the Week.