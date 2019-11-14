Ford Impact Player of the Week: Stanley Callahan, Cisco

Stanley Callahan said, “It was my last home game and I thought I’d go out with a bang, you know?”

In his senior night and in the final game of the regular season, Cisco running back Stanley Callahan rushed for 248 yards and three scores to help lead the Loboes to a 38-20 win over playoff-bound Bangs. Callahan was battling a sprained elbow that he suffered against Anson, but that did not stop the running back from having the biggest game on the ground in his career.

Callahan said, “I’ve only rushed over 200 yards twice or three times and I had quite a few tackles on defense so it was just all-around a good game for me. The coaches have pushed me ever since the 7th grade to be mentally tough and it kind of showed Friday night I was there.”

Head Coach Brent West said, “Stanley is one of the more important kids we’ve got on this team, he’s just a natural leader, he’s a four-year starter for us, he plays both sides of the ball plus special teams, and he’s just a guy we lean on in big games.”

Callahan has been a consistent force on the ground for a stellar Cisco running game in 2019. The Loboes were without his services in their loss last season to Spearman. This week, the Loboes will be very happy to see their star running back out on the field in their rematch with Spearman.

Callahan said, “It really boosts my confidence to do it for the last home game and game of the regular season.”

West said, “Last year, we didn’t have Stanley in the playoff game. He was hurt Week 10 against Bangs so we’re excited to have him ready to go for our first playoff game of the year.”

Stanley Callahan, the Week 11 Ford Impact Player of the Week.