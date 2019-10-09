Ford Impact Player of the Year: Noah Garcia, CHS

Head Coach Aaron Roan said, “Noah’s got a lot of patience, he lets things develop and then, when he finds a hole, he’s pretty explosive to go through and hit it. I think he’s become a complete back.”

Noah Garcia said, “My o’line did a great job opening up holes for me and I’m just able to bust through them, do great and run hard, and come out with the win.”

Noah Garcia has been a key impact player for the Cooper Cougars all season long. In Week 6, Garcia’s breakout performance of 262 yards and four touchdowns on 30 carries to lead Cooper to a statement victory over Lubbock Coronado, winning 52-24.

Roan said, “When he’s able to have a night like that, it’s been good for us and that goes for the guys up front clearing a way for him, I’ve been really pleased with them.”

Garcia said, “In the offseason, working my butt off, preparing for the season, being able to know all the hard work paid off, everything is just paying off.”

Roan said, “What I would say I’m most pleased with in Noah’s progression is his ability to block. He can do some good things with the ball in his hands, there is no doubt about it, he’s very patient and he can find a hole and accelerate through it.”

So far in 2019, Garcia has rushed for 1098 yards and 14 touchdowns on the ground while scoring three more times on receptions. But Noah has his eyes on even bigger numbers each time he takes the field.

Garcia said, “I want to get the touchdown record, seven, and beat Tyrees Whitfield. It’d mean a lot to my family because we are close to him. It’d just mean a lot.”

Noah Garcia is the Week 6 Ford Impact Player of the Week.