Ford Impact Players of the Week: Cooper O-Line

In Week 2, the Cooper Cougars offensive line was pegged against a challenging opponent in the physical Grapevine Mustangs, a team the Cougars lost to 31-13 in 2018. The Cougars Offensive Line responded in a huge way Friday night, dominating in the trenches and leading the Cougars to a 42-14 victory.

Gage McVey said, “Just playing hard and doing the best of our ability was really the success there, just playing your hardest for your teammates.”

The Cougars Offensive Line dominated in all facets of the game, leading to 259 rushing yards by Noah Garcia.

McVey said, “Seeing that we have so many awesome seniors this year that can really move the ball, it’s an awesome feeling to know that you’re part of such a good thing, rushing for that many yards in one game is awesome.”

Head Coach Aaron Roan said, “I think our run game and relying on the guys on front is something we want to be able to do and should be able to do and believe that these guys can do it. I was pleased with the way they performed.

Noah Garcia said, “My offensive line is great, I think we have the best offensive line in Texas. They make the holes for me, they came ready to play, they prepared all week for them.”

Aiden Thompson said, “The preparation all week against Grapevine was good. We came out here, we were focused, getting the task done and doing it well. We went out there, they threw things at us, we adapted and we reacted pretty well. The quarterback is supposed to have the clean jersey and it was pretty clean on Friday night. Just going out there at practice, communicating, gave us a payday on Friday and we’re just having fun.”

The Cougars Offensive Line stepped up to help pave the path for a signature win over Grapevine and that is why they are being named Week 2 BCH Sports Impact Players of the Week.