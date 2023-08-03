ABILENE, Texas (BCH Sports) – Former Abilene High standout Abram Smith has a new home in the National Football League.

Smith signed a contract with the Minnesota Vikings after a try out.

He beat out other backs that Minnesota brought in for the tryout. This is his second try to make an NFL roster.

Smith was signed out of college as a free agent by the Saints and was cut last year.

This time around, he comes with a professional resume. Smith led the XFL in rushing in the Spring. He ran for almost 800 yards and out gained the nearest running back by 355 yards.

The Former Eagle also scored 12 touchdowns rushing and catching the ball.

Smith joins the Vikings with the opportunity to finally live out his dream.