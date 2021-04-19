Former Abilene High Eagle Lyle Leong inducted into Big Country Athletic HOF

Former Abilene High receiver Lyle Leong is one of 13 inducted into the Big Country Athletic Hall of Fame on Monday night.

I’m here with Lyle Leong here at the Big Country Athletic Hall of Fame celebration, he’s being celebrated he’s a former Abilene High Eagle. Lyle talk about this induction and honor. How big of an honor is it for you?

Leong said, “It’s a really big honor. It feels surreal to be in great company of guys who were great and excelled in their sport. It’s just an honor to be apart of it and of course getting to be inducted with my brother, my man Taylor, it’s a great feeling so I’m honored to be apart of a great ceremony.”

You were a former Abilene High Eagle, going back to those days, what are the good memories and what are the things you remeber from being an Abilene High Eagle at that time?

Leong said, “Definitely just the family, coach Warren did a great job, coach Cox, coach Blu, all those coaches that have been apart of it did a grea job making it a family atmosphere, a family team, so what I miss most is just being apart and being in that locker room and having a good time with my teammates. I miss my teammates and defintiely miss having those interactions with those guys.”

Now you’re a coach right now, what exactly is it that you’re up to theses days as you’re a coach? Where are you at and what are you experiencing there?

Leong said, “I’m a coach in San Antonio, I’m the offensive coordinator at Highlands High School, it’s definitely a great experience. It’s been awesome to give back to the game, a game that gave so much to me so I’m blessed to continue being apart of it.”

Lyle thanks so much for meeting with us today.