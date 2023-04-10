Former Abilene High star Abram Smith is a shining star in the XFL this spring.

Smith was a key part of the D.C. Defenders seventh win of the season on Sunday night.

He carried the ball 17 times for 66 yards and one touchdown in the one-point victory over Seattle.

For the season, Smith leads the entire XFL with 717 yards rushing on 137 carries. For some perspective, the closest running back is 303 yards behind him.

Smith also leads the league in rushing touchdowns with seven.

The Defenders are the top team in the league right now and are playoff bound.

Smith and the defenders play again on Sunday at 11 a.m. against Arlington.