The XFL restarts this winter, and former Abilene High star Abram Smith is officially on the roster of the D.C. Defenders.

Smith was the Defenders’ first round pick back in November, and he is at the top of the running back depth chart that was released on Thursday.

The Saints signed Smith to a free agent contract after no one selected the former Eagle in the 2022 draft. Smith was one of the last cuts the Saints made.

Smith played his college football at Baylor where he bounced from running back to linebacker and back to running back. In his senior year, he caught the NFL’s attention by rushing for 1,601 yards and twelve touchdowns. Smith led the Bears to a Sugar Bowl victory over Mississippi in his final college game.

For those of you who want to watch the former Abilene High running back in action, the D.C. Defenders are scheduled to open the season on February 19 at 7 p.m. on ESPN.