Bernard Kamungo burst into the spotlight this weekend for FC Dallas in Major League Soccer.

The former Abilene High soccer star scored the first MLS goal of his career with the big club, and it was the game winner for FC Dallas against Real Salt Lake.

It’s a long way from Tanzania to Abilene to professional soccer, but Kamungo made it.

When he was put in the game, FC Dallas manager Nico Estévez told Kamungo to be brave and shoot when given the chance, and he did it.

“It never crossed my mind(that I would score). I never thought that I would come into a game like this and help out the team. It’s just unbelievable. I can’t believe it myself. Its crazy,” Kamungo said.

After Kamungo scored the goal, he wasn’t sure what to do, but once it dawned on him it was a game-winner, he knew he had to celebrate.

Kamungo said, “I didn’t want to do anything, but then, I realized I had to celebrate because it’s a last minute goal. We needed that goal, which I did help the team get that goal. I just started running! I didn’t know what I was doing.”

Kamungo and FC Dallas play again on Saturday. They host New York City at 6:30 p.m. in Frisco.