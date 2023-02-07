Abilene Christian University Hall of Famer Cle Montgomery was in Abilene to visit the old campus and speak at chapel.

Montgomery was a player on the last national championship at ACU, so he’s seen good football on The Hill.

That said, he likes what he is seeing from Keith Patterson and the Wildcats football program.

Montgomery expects Patterson’s second season to be even better than the first, when ACU won seven of eleven games.

Montgomery said, “I love the coach that they have. KP is an excellent coach. His philosophy is good. I think he could’ve won three other games. He could’ve easily won ten games this year. It normally takes a couple or three years to bring in the players to run their system, but with what he had to work with, he did an awesome job. The recruiting seem to be great. He recruited a lot of good players at the skill postions. I think they are going to surprise a lot of people and finish high in the nation, if not number one.”

High expectations for the Wildcats from a former Super Bowl Champion.

ACU opens spring football for the 2023 season in March.