Bobby J. Morrow passed away Saturday at the age of 84 in San Benito, Texas.

The former ACU Wildcat passed away due to natural causes.

While at ACU, Morrow was a sprinter. He competed in the 1956 Summer Olympic Games in Melbourne, Australia.

During his run at the OIympics, Morrow secured three gold medals.

Morrow nabbed the gold in the 100 meter and 200 meter sprints as well as the 4×100 meter relay.

He was inducted into the National Track and Field Hall of Fame in in 1989.