Having the opportunity to play high school and college ball in the same city does not come around to often, but when it does it is usually a special experience for everyone involved.

There are a few Hardin-Simmons Cowgirls who have taken their talents from Abilene High to HSU, and having the chance to play in their hometown means a great deal to them and their families.

“Staying home is great for me. I have a really good support system behind me, my family still being able to support me throughout school, as well as getting to play for Coach Naudin,” said Aubrianna Salazar.

“Coming from Abilene High to Hardin-Simmons has been a great experience. I wanted to stay close to home so my family could watch me play, and we’ve gotten that. They come to every game. It feels like home here as well. You know, Hardin-Simmons, the campus and everything, the coaching staff, the girls. It’s just a very welcoming environment, and loving, and I’m just very comfortable here and happy,” said Kaylen Washington.

The HSU Cowgirls will be back on the diamond next weekend for the Crosstown Showdown with the McMurry War Hawks.