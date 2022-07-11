SCHWÄBISCH HALL, Germany – On Sunday, Howard Payne University All-American receiver Jake Parker was signed to play professional football with the Schwäbisch Hall Unicorns of the German Football League (GFL).

“I’m very happy that we were able to win Jake Parker,” says Schwäbisch Hall’s head coach Jordan Neuman. “He’s a strong receiver that the NFL has also noticed.” Parker was invited to training camps for the New England Patriots, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Kansas City Chiefs.

Parker, 26, joins the Unicorns from Howard Payne University (HPU) where he has caught 123 passes for 2,282 yards and 21 touchdowns over three years. The six-foot-tall, 200-pound receiver was twice named All-American in his college career and twice a First Team All-Conference pick.

“I am coming to the Unicorns because it’s a great organization with a winning culture,” says Jake Parker. “I also had a connection to head coach Jordan Neuman through Hunter Sims, who was director of athletics at HPU and a former Unicorns quarterback.”

Parker is expected to add depth to the squad at receiver in the second half of the season and will probably see action in the Unicorn’s away game next Saturday (July 16th) in Marburg, Germany.

Parker explains his goals at Schwäbisch Hall simply: “Win ​​every game and bring the German Bowl back to Schwäbisch Hall!”

“This is such a great opportunity for Jake to join one of the premier teams in the German League,” said HPU head football coach Jason Bachtel. “I also think that this is awesome for Howard Payne University and Yellow Jacket Football. Jake will be a great ambassador for our University and our program.”

In Jake’s senior season of 2021, he was named the American Southwest Conference Offensive Player of the Year, First-Team All-Conference, Regional Player of the Year, First-Team All-Region, and named to the All-Small College Team by Dave Campbell’s Texas Football along with his All-American honors.