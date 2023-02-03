Former Hardin-Simmons University baseball coach James King passed away earlier this week.

King led the Cowboys baseball program from 1995-1997. In that time, King led HSU to a record of 77-42, and the Cowboys won the Texas Intercollegiate Athletic Association championship.

It’s the last time an HSU baseball team won a conference title.

In addition to college coaching, King helped coach Team USA.

The memorial service to remember James King is Monday at 2 p.m. at Hillcrest Church of Christ.

He was 68 years old.