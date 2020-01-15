Former HSU Star Ed Sprinkle elected to Pro Football Hall of Fame

ABILENE, Texas – Ed Sprinkle, a former Hardin-Simmons football and basketball player, has been elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Dubbed by Time Magazine as the “Meanest Man in Football” he played 13 seasons for the Chicago Bears under legendary coach George Halas. He played offense and defense early in his career and turned into one of the greatest pass rushers of the 1950s.

He was named to the All-Pro team on six different occasions in his career. He was named to the Chicago Hall of Fame in 1994.

Sprinkle played at Hardin-Simmons from 1941-43 and was part of the 9-1-1 1942 team that went to the Sun Bowl. He was named an All-American. He was elected to the HSU Athletics Hall of Fame in 1943.

He becomes the third player with Hardin-Simmons ties to be elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Sprinkle’s teammate with the Bears was also a former Cowboy in Clyde “Bulldog” Turner. Former HSU coach Sammy Baugh is also in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Sprinkle, a native of Bradshaw, also played basketball at Hardin-Simmons.