ACU football spring training went into full swing last week, with an entirely new coaching staff. Running backs coach Jerale Badon is in the mix, the name might sound familar.

He is a former Abilene High Eagle and ACU Wildcat. He’s back and ready to keep the football tradition at ACU going.

Jerale Badon said, “It means a lot because of, of the tradition here and me playing here from ’04-’07. It means a lot and the tradition of starting something with a new staff. It’s been fun and exciting and I’m just excited to learn a lot more and get this thing rolling.”

He returns to ACU after serving for 14 years a high school coach and most recently as the offensive coordinator at Abilene High School, where the Eagles are coming off a 5-1 league record and an appearance in the 2021 UIL Texas State Playoffs.

Badon finished his student-athlete career as ACU’s all-time leader in receptions (235) and receiving yards (3,311), while finishing eighth in career touchdowns (19) and helping lead the Wildcats to their first two Division II playoff appearances in 2006 and 2007. A three-time All-Conference selection, the two-time team captain was selected to ACU’s All-Decade Team of the 2000s and went into the ACU Sports Hall of Fame in 2019.