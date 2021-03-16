Former McMurry standout Jordan Neuman named German National Team head coach

FRANKFURT, Germany – Jordan Neuman, one of the most prolific passers in McMurry Football history, has been named the head coach of the German National Team, announced by the American Football Federation of Germany (AFVD) in March.

Neuman played for McMurry from 2001-04 and currently ranks fourth in program history for career passing yards (4,245) and career total offense (4,702). He graduated in from McMurry University in 2005.

“It is a great honor to lead the German National Team and I am very thankful for this opportunity,” Neuman said in an article with AmericanFootballInternational.com. “We will look to build on the success of what so many talented players and coaches have accomplished in the past, while implementing new ideas and take that into the next generation.”

Following an outstanding career at McMurry, the Fort Worth native took his talents across the pond to play quarterback for the Schwäbisch Hall Unicorns in Germany. He now coaches the Unicorns, taking over as head coach in 2016 after three years as the offensive coordinator.

In 2017, Neuman’s first season as head coach, the Unicorns finishes with a perfect 17-0 record and won German Bowl XXXIX – Germany’s version of the Super Bowl.

Neuman has made a home in Europe as a player and coach since 2005, winning two German Bowl championships, two Austrian championships with the Vienna Vikings and a Eurobowl title in 2013. He also coached quarterbacks for Team Germany in 2014 when it won the European title over Austria.

He currently owns a 50-1 record as a head coach.