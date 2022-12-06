Former Stamford star James Washington broke his foot early in training camp. He is back on the field and enters his second week of practice for the Dallas Cowboys.

His return would add another weapon to an already outstanding offense in Dallas.

The Cowboys are taking it slow in bringing him back, and DallasCowboys.com’s Mickey Spagnola says it doesn’t have anything to do with the pursuit of Odell Beckham, Jr.

Spagnola said, “I think any decision on when to play him is totally independent of what happens with Odell Beckham, Jr. He’s good to go. They aren’t going to be in pads this week practicing. I don’t know if that’s going to effect to maybe put him active on game day, and if it’s not this week, it’ll be next week.”

That means Washington first game back might at home at AT&T Stadium against Houston on Sunday.

If it’s not this week, he returns on the road in Jacksonville on December 18.