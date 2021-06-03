Former Stamford star James Washington is always looking for ways to improve

Former Stamford Bulldog James Washington is going through OTA’s with the Pittsburgh Steelers this week.

Washington is headed into his fourth season with the Steelers.

He’s a part-time starter, but he’s making contributions for them.

In 2020, Washington caught 56 passes and found the end zone a career-high five times.

That said, he is always looking for ways to get better.

Washington said, “I’ve just been trying to lean up a little bit. I’ve been trying to get quicker, you know, off the ball, get the stance a little sharper, trying to be more fluid in routes. That’s basic work as a wide receiver to just touch up things here and there. As a group, we are just wanting to win. At the end of the day, if we get two or three catches, cool, but at the end of the day, if we get the win, we’ll take that any day.”

This is Washington’s final year of a 4-year contract with the Steelers.

He says there are no extension talks with the team, as of yet.