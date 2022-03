Case Keenum, quarterback for the Cleveland Browns since 2020, has been traded to the Buffalo Bills.

Keenum played in nine games and made two starts in his time with the Browns.

The Bills acquired Keenum and the Browns received a 7th round draft pick in return.

In his career, he has appeared in 76 games with 14,876 passing yards, 78 touchdowns, 48 interceptions and an 85.4 passer rating.

Keenum led the Wylie Bulldogs to their 2004 State Championship in football.