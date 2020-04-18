Former Wylie Lady Bulldog Brittany Brewer earns spot in WNBA

It’s always exciting when a pro athlete can take a step back and admire their journey to the top. Brittany Brewer, the former Wylie Bulldogs basketball player, can now say she made it.

Friday night, the Texas Tech star was officially picked in the second round of the WNBA draft. She was selected by the Atlanta Dream.

Brewer is the first Lady Raider to be drafted since 2006. She says she’s honored to take her talents to the pros.

Brittany Brewer said, “Last night was really special. I was with my family and I had some former teammates come in to Abilene, I’m at home. They came in for the celebration and we just had a cookout and stuff, but it was surreal to see my name on that screen. I was kind of confused, I thought it was a glitch or something because I didn’t see or understand what was going on and then was like oh wait I just got picked, and so we were all screaming and jumping up and down, it was really really fun.”