Four ACU golfers named GCAA All-America Scholars

NORMAN, Okla. – Juniors Jake Bay and Alex Clouse, senior Bryce Dooley and sophomore Francisco Osio Wednesday were named Division I First Wave Srixon/Cleveland Golf All-America Scholars by the GCAA.

“The GCAA All-America Scholar award is one of our association’s most prestigious honors and highlights the true student-athletes of our sport,” said head coach Tom Shaw. “Having four honorees of an award with such stringent athletic and academic requirements indicates that ACU Golf is successfully recruiting the right young men to our university.”

Golf completed the 2019-20 academic year with a stellar 3.49 team GPA as 12 student-athletes completed the spring term with a +3.0 GPA. Bay and Clouse along with junior Daniel Seibert and freshman Alec Wilson each posted a 4.0 GPA this past semester.

ACU’s four honorees are a program high for a single year, as Dooley joined former teammates Dillon Vaughn (2015-16) and Garrett Glanton (2018-19) as a two-time All-America Scholar. Additional winners of this prize include Kyle Byerly (2006) and Cyril Bouniol (2010).

Dooley also was tabbed to the Southland Conference’s All-Academic squad for a third time earlier this spring. A native of Friendswood, Texas, Dooley graduated in May with a degree in financial management.

Osio is majoring in finance, while Bay’s and Clouse’s chosen fields of study are marketing and agribusiness, respectfully.

Golf’s excellence in the classroom was recently recognized by the NCAA. The Wildcats posted another perfect APR score of 1,000 for the 2018-19 academic year, which resulted in them receiving a NCAA Public Recognition Award.

The 2019-20 golf season had its share of memorable moments even though it was cut short following the team’s second tournament of the spring season.

ACU set several individual and team records in winning the La Tour Intercollegiate in Mathews, La. Clouse won the two-day, three-round tournament with a low 54-hole total of 14-under 202 as he completed the final round with a nine-under 63.

The Wildcats as a team finished 13 strokes better than runner-up Central Arkansas with a 44-under 820 thanks to a 19-under 269 on the last day of competition.

ACU’s tournament win preceded the opening of its Byron Nelson Clubhouse. Located along Judge Ely Boulevard, the clubhouse overlooks ACU’s short-game practice venue, “The Jim,” and features the Oliver Family Training Room, which includes swing-simulation technology (McGlothlin Simulator Bay).

There’s also a full-size living area complete with flat-screen HDTV, offices for head coach Tom Shaw and assistant coach Rob Bennett, men’s and women’s locker rooms, a College Golf Fellowship Conference Room, a kitchen, and a garage for the team’s Sprinter van. The men’s locker room is named for the late Vince Jarrett, former head coach.