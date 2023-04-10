Four area baseball teams are in the high school Top 25 this week.

The Jim Ned Indians are undefeated in district play and tied for first place with Wall. They are 18th in Class 3A.

The Albany Lions enter the new week at number seven in the Class 2A Top 25.

Ira is the highest ranked team in the Big Country at number two. Cross Plains is in the top ten at number nine.

Five Big Country softball teams are among the best this week, too.

Abilene High and Wylie are a part of the Maxpreps.com rankings.

The Lady Eagles are number thirteen, and they are followed closely by Wylie at 16 in Class 5A.

In Class 2A, Stamford is seventh and Hamlin is 8th.

The Hermleigh Lady Cardinals are the highest ranked Class A team at number 21.