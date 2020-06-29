Four Cowgirls Named WGCA All-American Scholars

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. – Hardin-Simmons’ women’s golf team had four players named to the Women’s Golf Coaches Association All-American Scholars team that was announced on Monday.

Jordan Daggs, Kaitlyn Gossett, Paige Jennings and Taylor Thompson earned the academic accolades.

To be a member of the team you had to have a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.50. In all levels of women’s golf 1,401 players were named to the team.

Daggs is a junior from Killeen and is a ministry major. She averaged an 86.83 in six rounds this season.

Gossett, a freshman from Lubbock, is a nursing major. She averaged an 84.75 and had one top five finish on the year.

Jennings is a freshman from Andrews and is a psychology major and she was third on the team with an 82 scoring average.

Thompson is a senior from Munday and a business administration major and averaged an 83.71 on the year.

