Four HSU Cowboys earn honors from D3football.com

MINNEAPOLIS – Hardin-Simmons’ had four players honored by D3football.com in their yearly awards that were announced on Monday.

The awards combine the shortened fall and spring seasons across Division III football.

Junior guard Boomer Warren was named a first-team All-American at guard. He helped pave the way for an offense that ranked third nationally in total offense.

Senior quarterback Kyle Jones was named a second-team All-American. He helped lead an offense that averaged over 500 yards and 39 points per game.

Senior safety Dedrick Strambler and senior tackle Carson Ikels were both named first-team all-region.

The Cowboys went 4-1 in the shortened season and will return to action on Sept. 4 against Wayland Baptist.