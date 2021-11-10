Four Wylie baseball players and a golfer sign to play at the next level

Wednesday was early National Signing Day for high school athletes made their college choices official by signing their letters of intent.

Five signed at Wylie including four baseball players and one golfer.

Brooks Gay signed with Abilene Christian University.

Landon Williams is headed to the University of Louiaiana-Lafeyete.

J.T. Thompson signed to play for at Lubbock Christian, and Garrett Graham is headed west after signing to play at Midland College.

Gay, “It’s what we worked for for a long time. We’ve been playing together, most of us, since we were little. It’s cool for all of us to experience this on the same day. All of the hard work is paying off, and it’s cool to see all of my friends sign, and what they worked hard for, too.”

Wylie golfer Karson Grigsby signed to play at ACU.

Grigsby was originally committed to play for the University of Oklahoma, but he changed his commitment last year.

The 2-time district champion and 2021 state qualifier is excited to go over to the northside of Abilene.

Grigsby said, “Yeah, I’m super excited to be at ACU, and to be a part of a growing program, but a pretigious one, too. There’s a lot of great things happening at Abilene Christian in athletics, in general, and specifically the golf program. I am super excited to wright some history in my time at ACU.”

Grigsby looks to defend his district and regional titles this spring before he heads off to ACU.