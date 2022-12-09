The Hawley Bearcats faced the Crawford Pirates and one team’s perfect season was going to end Thursday night.

Both teams scored on their opening drives, it was a back-and-forth game all night, but the fourth quarter is where it mattered.

It was an eight-point ballgame going into it, but with six minutes to go in the game, the Bearcats got in the endzone to make it a two-score ballgame and put it to rest after that.

Hawley won 34-20.

Head coach Mitch Ables said, “Oh I’m extremely proud of our kids you know. We knew it was going to be a fourth quarter war between Crawford and they did a great job competing and fighting until the end. When you win everythings better you know. The burgers going to taste better, the trip is going to be better and we’re looking forward to it. You know I think this time around we won’t be so big eyed and all struck about playing there and hopefully we can just kind of relax and enjoy it.”

Next up is Refugio, who beat the reigning state champ Shiner last week. Hawley is looking for redemption at Jerry’s World and it all starts Thursday at 11 a.m.