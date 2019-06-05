Freeman drafted by Chicago White Sox

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

June 5, 2019 - The Major League Baseball Amatuer Draft finished up on Wednesday, and former Cooper Cougar Caleb Freeman is getting a chance to continue his baseball career.

Freeman was selected in the 15th round of the draft by the Chicago White Sox.

At Cooper, he helped lead the Cougars to the playoffs in 2016.

At Texas Tech, Freeman was used as a reliever. He appeared in 50 games in three years and picked up three saves.

According to scouts, Freeman's strongest asset is his fastball that clocks in the upper 90's. His control is a bit of an issue and will have to improve to make the show.

Before he worries about that, he and the rest of the Red Raiders need to take care of business against Oklahoma State this weekend in the Super Regionals.

