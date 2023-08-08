BRECKENRIDGE, Texas (BCH Sports)– The Breckenridge Buckaroos have a lot of new faces this season with a very young team.

You may not know some of the new guys on the team and that may play into Breckenridge’s favor this upcoming season.

Head coach Casey Pearce said, “It’s kind of a no name team and I think it’ll be interesting to see how this team puts a face with some jersey numbers and static. Really the only stat that counts is the “W” or “L”, but we’ve got kids that I think will produce some big results and some big numbers on either side of the football. It’s going to be interesting to see who it is because we’ve lost Anson Rodgers, Jerry Lawson and Zeke Castillo. So, this team has it’s opportunity to write its book.We’ll see how that plays out.”

Alexis Franco said, “The seniors last year led us pretty good so, we’re just trying to build from that and teach the younger kids and just trying to compete for a district championship this year.”