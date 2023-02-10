The Wylie Bulldogs made the trip North to Abilene High to take on the Eagles for the second time this season.

The Eagles keep their playoff hopes alive beating the Bulldogs, 48-44. Wylie’s regular season is over.

Up in the Lubbock area, the Cooper Cougars were trying to lock up a tie for second place in district play against Lubbock Cooper.

Lubbock Cooper beat the Coogs with a final score of 44-41. Abilene Cooper now falls into a tie for second place with Lubbock Coronado and are 7-4 in district play.

In Class 2A basketball, the Albany Lions took on the Cisco Loboes. Albany won, 46-33 to take sole possession of second place.

Albany plays Hawley for a share of the district championship next week Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. at Hawley.

In girls basketball. the regular season is over, but teams are playing for seeding this week. The Cisco Lady Loboes took on the Stamford Lady Bulldogs in which are tied for the district title.

Stamford pulled away with a, 58-52 victory and claim the number one seed. The Lady Bulldogs play Seymour in bi-district. Cisco takes on Petrolia next.