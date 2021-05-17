Friendship makes Abilene High combination of Hill and Strain work

The Abilene High duo of Ruth Hill and Kaitlyn Strain are headed to the Class 6A State Tennis Tournament as the champions from Region I, and they are undefeated as a team this season.

Playing doubles with your friend doesn’t always work out.

It’s just what the doctor ordered for Hill and Strain.

Ruth Hill said, “I always have fun with her on the court. We’re always laughing. Even if we are down, we usually pick ourselves back up and laugh about it and move on to the next point. It’s really enjoyable to have somebody that you are really compatible with on the court.”

Kaitlyn Stain said, “We have jokes, and we know how to cheer each other up when we are down. If she’s made, I’ll obviously make a joke to make her start laughing. I know how to calm her down, and she knows how to calm me down, so that’s the good part.”

The Class 6A tournament starts at 8am for Hill and Strain.

This is the first year for San Antonio to host the tournament.

Class 6A plays at the Northside Tennis Center.