From inexperience freshman to top-notch senior, Leo Holsey’s continues to lead the Sweetwater Mustangs

Freshmen don’t get to start at quarterback for their team very often. Sweetwater’s Leo Holsey took on that challenge in the 2018. He struggled.

Leo Holsey said, “I didn’t have that much confidence in myself my freshman year, so I wasn’t being a big leader toward my teammates because I didn’t have that confidence in myself.”

But that confidence came. Holsey enters the Mustangs’ Area championship game with 9,201 career passing yards with 106 touchdown passes and almost 27-hundred yards rushing.

Leo Holsey said, “I think I’ve came pretty far. Now that I’ve progressed and thrown in the fire, a little bit, I had to become a leader in the weightroom and on the field.”

This is head coach Russell Lucas’ first season to see Holsey play as his coach. The coach knew about the numbers, but he was really happy when he met the kid behind the stats.

Russell Lucas said, “It’s a pleasant surprise when you meet a kid that is as humble as he is and works as hard as he does. It’s important to him. He loves it. That made my transition much easier.”

On the field, quarterbacks need to throw passes that are easy to catch. Holsey does that. He completes 61% of his passes, so Holsey makes it easy on his receivers because the ball is where it’s supposed to be.

Holsey said, “I think some of it comes with natural ability of throwing a football, but other things we have to practice.”

Head coach Russell Lucas said, “He’s very accurate. He could throw a ball in a coffee cup from about 40 or 50 yards. It’s not that hard to catch it when it falls in your lap every time.

Holsey starts his 42nd game in a Sweetwater uniform on Friday, and he says he loves football more than ever.

Holsey said, “Football’s always been fun. Even when we were losing, I still had fun on the football field. Success is a habit, and so is losing. We caught the success habit, and we took it in stride.”

Sweetwater and Holsey play Aubrey on Friday night in Stephenville for the Area championship.