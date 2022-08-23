The Abilene High Eagles and head coach Mike Fullen are coming off their scrimmage with Wylie, and it’s time to start getting ready for the Permian Panthers, this week.

It’s a long two and a half weeks of practice and preparation for coach Fullen, and he says he is ready to get his team on the field for a game.

Fullen said, “For me personally, it’s almost a relief because you get into a routine. I’m a very regimented person. For us to get into game week and get our process going, get our week to week routine down leading into a game, that’s where you want to be. That’s where we are right now, so for me, yeah, I’m excited.”

That time is coming up on Friday night for the Eagles.

They are 0-3 in openers with coach Fullen leading the charge.

Abilene High hosts former district rival Odessa Permian at Shotwell Stadium at 7 p.m.