Head coach Mike Fullen and his Abilene High Eagles ran into a buzz saw in the Midland Legacy Rebels on Friday night.

The Eagles scored on the first drive of the game, but Legacy scored the next 49 points to take command.

This week, the Eagles are getting ready for their final non-district game of the season before starting District 2-5A Division I play the next week.

This final real game action is important, and there are some things that Fullen wants to see from his guys before district starts.

Fullen said, “The biggest thing I expect to see from our team this week is a maturity. You want that to constantly want that to happen, but we want a big maturity jump from this past week to this week. I can tell after yesterday’s practice that Friday can’t get here quick enough. I think our guys are understanding that the window is closing and after this week, the oven is going to get hotter. They’re ready to go.”

The Eagles host the Frenship Tigers at Shotwell Stadium on Friday night.

Abilene High has won the last two meetings between the two schools.

They get it started at 7 p.m.