Fullen believes Abilene High is a contender after Legacy game

Head coach Mike Fullen’s Eagles put a scare into the Midland Legacy Rebels on Friday night, but they ended up falling 42-33.

Abilene High came up with over 500 yards of offense and forced a pair of turnovers on defense.

When the game was over, Fullen said it’s clear his team is a contender.

Today, he explained what he saw that made him say that.

Fullen said, “When you ask your team to do something, and they go out there and do it. It was a great football game to watch. It was a great game to be in. I’m not great at giving out compliments. I’m getting better at it. With the way you played, there is an expectation from us as coaches, from other teams in the district, but you earned my respect. I think you earned your coaches respect. You earned your teammates respect and other teams in the district respect. I was very proud of them.”

The Eagles don’t play a game this week and return to District 2-6A action on October 15 against Frenship.

The Tigers are 1-1 in district.