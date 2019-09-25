Fullen happy to get first win as a head coach

The Abilene High Eagles picked up win number one in the 2019 season on Friday night.

The Eagles overwhelmed the Midland Bulldogs to win for the first time this season, and it’s the school’s first win with Mike Fullen leading the way.

It took four games for him to pick up win number one as a head coach, but coach Fullen says it was worth the wait.

Fullen said, “It feels good. I mean, it kind of gets the monkey off your back. Everybody, every week, ‘Hey, you gonna get the first one this week?’ I thought there might be some confetti or something explode, but I didn’t get any of that. It was good. We enjoyed it. It was a nice bus ride home. I was proud of the guys. I was happy for them, too. It kind of got the monkey off their back. They’ve been working really hard, and to finally see that work come to fruition, was great.”

Its time for district play to start.

The Eagles go to the metroplex to take on Richland in the first game that counts. They kick at 7:30 p.m.