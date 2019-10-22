Fullen happy with way his team handled delays

The Abilene High Eagles jumped on the visiting Buffaloes fast on Friday night and waited through a long rain and lightning delay to pick up their second district win of the season.

The delay was about an hour and a half, but head coach Mike Fullen’s team kept their edge while waiting out the storm.

The Eagles kept their lead, too.

Coach Fullen was pleased with the way his guys handled the delay.

Fullen said, “At halftime, we talked about the potential of it happening and for them to be prepared. Those are things you kind of go over early on, as far as preparing for things like that. You go through those scenarios early in the year that this could potentially happen and how you’ll handle them. We had some snack bars and peanut butter and jelly and got them refueled. It played two things. It kind of kept their mind off the wait and calms them down. You never know how they will handle them until they actually happen, and I thought our guys did a great job.”

Abilene High is back on the road this week to take on the Weatherford Kangaroos.

The Eagles are 2-2 in district.

The Kangaroos are 1-2.