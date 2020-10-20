Fullen is battling cancer but returns to lead the Eagles

The Abilene High Eagles saw the return of their head coach to the sidelines but lost to Central to open district play.

Mike Fullen, who is battling colon cancer and recovering from surgery, was back to lead the Eagles.

In the return, Central gained 485 yards on their way to scoring 53 points against Abilene High.

It wasn’t the outcome he wanted, but Fullen was glad to be back with his team.

Fullen said, “Just being there, being at the game, being with the guys. I was excited. It was pretty overwhelming. I did get emotional a couple of times, but I don’t think anybody saw it. It was good to be back. You’ve got a new outlook on things. You kind of change perspective on things when you are out like that. You have more of an appreciation for certain things that you may have taken for granted before. Being back with the coaches and those guys and being back with the team was great.”

The season continues for the Eagles on Friday night.

They return to Shotwell Stadium to take on Odessa Permian at 7 p.m. on Friday night.