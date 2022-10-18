Abilene High lost a hard-fought defensive battle to fall to 2-2 in district play. The Eagles first tonight.

Head coach Mike Fullen had a plan to beat Lubbock Cooper.

Control the ball, and play great defense was the plan, and his team was almost perfect.

Abilene High lost 11-8 to Lubbock Cooper.

Even in the loss, Fullen was pleased with the way his guys played.

Fullen said, “Our guys did exactly what we asked them to do. We knew we were going to have to match up against their big offensive line, and I thought our defensive line did an amazing job. We moved the ball. We established our run game, and we have the game going the way we want to, and we knew we wanted to keep it a close game, limit there posessions. It was a really good defensive game. I extremely proud of our effort and how they approached the game, and they approached going into a hostile environment.”

Lubbock Coronado is next for the Eagles.

This is the first meeting in nine years between the Eagles and Mustangs.

They play at Shotwell Stadium at 7 p.m.