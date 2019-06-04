Fullen is ready to take over Abilene High program

June 3, 2019 - You may not always know it, but sometimes what you are searching for may right in front of you the entire time. For Abilene High, they have found their man to lead their football team and athletics department and they did not have to stray too far to find him.

Head Coach Mike Fullen said, "When I got here, I did not see this day coming. I just wanted to be here, I was an assistant and wanted to be a coordinator and I just wanted to do a good job. That's one thing that I think I was taught early was to just do your job to the best of your ability and good things will happen."

Fullen has coached for Abilene High since 1997, with a one-year hiatus to Georgetown before returning in 2006. Fullen was the Defensive Coordinator and Assistant Head Coach under former Head Coach Del Van Cox. Now, it's Fullen's turn to call the shots for the Eagles.

Fullen said, "When you take over, you take bits and pieces from each program you've been apart of, each coach that you've worked for, and apply it to your program."

Dusty Baker said, "As Coach Fullen transitions into his new role as Head Coach of the Abilene High Eagles, he's going to be very lucky that he and his team will be able to practice at a new facility. This practice facility behind me now is currently under construction and should be completed by the first time Fullen takes the field for the first time ever as the Head Coach of the Abilene High Eagles."

Fullen said, "There won't be a whole lot of change but there will definitely be some changes in direction, there's just not a change in leadership."

Fullen's first practice with the 2019 Abilene High football team is on the second Monday in August.

