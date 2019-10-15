Fullen likes the way his Eagles are fighting

Abilene High head coach Mike Fullen knew his team was going to be in for a fight down in San Angelo, and he was right.

The Eagles lost to the Bobcats to fall to 1-2 in District 3-6A play.

That means Abilene High is on the outside looking in, as far as the playoffs are concerned.

It’s not where they want to be, but coach Fullen likes what he’s seeing from his team.

Fullen said, “I really felt good. I felt good at halftime. I felt like even though we were down 14-6, we kind of won the half because we were able to withstand what they typically like to do at home is go for the knock out punch early. I thought our kids played well. We controlled the ball. We just weren’t able to get any points out of it. Defensively, we made them earn some things. I thought our kids played extremely hard. I had the feeling like it was a lot closer game.”

The tough teams keep coming at the Eagles on Friday night.

Haltom is next. The Buffalos just beat district favorite Trinity.

That game is at Shotwell Stadium at 7:30 p.m.