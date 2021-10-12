Fullen looking for improvement from his Eagles in all areas

The Abilene High Eagles are coming off their open date and getting ready to get back to work in District 2-6A at Shotwell Stadium.

The Eagles offense and defense are looking good so far this year, especially in the last four games.

That led to three wins in that time.

As they head into the final four games of district play, I asked head coach Mike Fullen what he would like to see his team improve on down the stretch.

Fullen said, “Everywhere. That’s how you set up your team. You want to be getting better each week. You don’t want to peak too early. You want to make sure you are getting consistently better. I think that’s what every team wants to do through out the season. I think we are on the right track to do that. The test will be these remaining ballgames. We feel good about where we are at. We got a chance to heal up. We got a chance to get back in the weightroom and up our weights, a little bit, as far as what we did in there. We did the same thing. We just increased our percentages a little bit and really just focues on us.”

Abilene HIgh continues play in the Little Southwest Conference on Friday night against Frenship.

The Eagles and Tigers play at Shotwell Stadium at 7 p.m.