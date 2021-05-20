Gable, Bean earn scholar honors from United Soccer Coaches

KANSAS CITY – Hardin-Simmons’ women’s soccer goalkeeper Kayla Gable was named to the United Soccer Coaches Scholar All-American Team.

Gable, who was the goalkeeper of the year in the ASC, was named to the all-West region team and to the all-American team. She was an exercise science/pre-physical therapy major.

Senior forward Rachel Bean was named to the all-region team as a nursing major.

Both were first-team all-ASC selections and helped lead the Cowgirls to their 18th straight American Southwest Conference title.

