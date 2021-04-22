Gable Keeper of the Year, Eight HSU Cowgirls Named All-ASC

RICHARDSON, Texas – Hardin-Simmons’ women’s soccer team had eight players honored by the American Southwest Conference for the 2020-21 season as voted on by the leagues head coaches.

Senior goalkeeper Kayla Gable led the Cowgirl awards as the ASC Goalkeeper of the Year and a first-team all-ASC keeper.

Gable had 0.41 goals against average and 13 saves, contributing to seven shutouts for the Cowgirls on the season. Gable most notably saved two of four penalty kicks in the shootout of the ASC Championship game to win the title for the Cowgirls.

Senior forward Rachel Bean was named to the all-ASC first team as well. Bean led the Cowgirls with four goals, ranking second in the conference. Bean also ranked third in the ASC in total points and assists, with 11 and three, respectively.

Senior midfielder Madelyn Dowell was awarded all-ASC first team for her season. Dowell tied Bean for the Cowgirl assist lead with three and scored three goals. Dowell ranked in the top-ten in the ASC for goals, assists, and total points.

Senior Baylee Ford and freshman Mercy Mummert were both named all-ASC first-team defenders. Ford had one assist on the year. Mummert started all nine games for the Cowgirls at defender as a freshman.

Sophomore Aurora Arevalo, freshman Kaylee Maddox, and senior Michaela Sabrsula were named all-ASC second team members.

Arevalo started all nine games at defender and had an assist, joining Mummert and Ford on a Cowgirl backline defense that allowed three goals all season.

Maddox scored a goal and had two assists as a freshman midfielder. Sabrsula had one goal and an assist for the Cowgirls as an all-ASC forward.