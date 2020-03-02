Gaffney Earns All-ASC Accolades To Highlight Postseason Awards

RICHARDSON, Texas – Hardin-Simmons had five players honored in the annual American Southwest Conference awards that were announced on Monday by the conference office.

HSU senior guard Taylor Gaffney was named to the all-ASC team, which is the top players from each division. She was also named first-team all-ASC West. Gaffney averaged 15.5 points per game on the year.

Junior Kaitlyn Ellis was named to the all-ASC West Division after averaging 11.5 points and 5.1 rebounds per game.

Freshman Parris Parmer was named second-team all-ASC West. She averaged 13 points, 6.1 rebounds and had 90 assists. She set the HSU record for points scored by a freshman with 365. She was also named to the all-freshman team.

Junior Jesyka Lee and sophomore Keilee Burke were both named to the all-defensive team.

The division awards are voted on by the coach’s in the division and coaches are allowed to vote for their own teams.