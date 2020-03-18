1  of  48
Gaffney Named Third-Team All-Region By D3hoops.com

ABILENE, Texas – Hardin-Simmons’ women’s basketball player Taylor Gaffney has been named to the D3hoops.com all-South region third team.

Gaffney, who was an all-ASC selection this season, led the Cowgirls with 15.5 points per game and helped the Cowgirls reach 20 wins for the first time since the 2008-09 season. HSU finished the year with a record of 21-7 and played in the ASC Championship game.

She is the first Cowgirl to win a D3hoops.com all-region honor since Alexis Popelar in 2012-2013.

For the complete team, please go to https://www.d3hoops.com/awards/all-region/2019-20/south-women.

