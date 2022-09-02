ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Both high schools in Abilene ISD spent the morning getting pepped up and prepared for the 62nd annual Crosstown Showdown game.

The Abilene High Eagles and Cooper High Cougars are set to face off at Shotwell Stadium on ES 11th Street beginning at 7:00 p.m.

It’s tradition for Abilene High to have a blackout pep rally and for Cooper High to have a whiteout pep rally the morning of this high-stakes event!

KTAB and KRBC went to both to capture the students in action!





















Abilene police have already released their plan for traffic control ahead of the game, which always draws quite the crowd!

