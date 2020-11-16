Game Balls: Bi-District

Our first Game Ball goes to Phonzo Dotson of Abilene High. He played a key role in the Eagles 42-7 win over Wolfforth Frenship after he rushed for 105 yards and three touchdowns on just 12 carries.

Ou second Game Ball goes to Noah Garcia of Cooper. He had another classic Garcia night by rushing for 236 yards and three touchdowns on just eight carries Friday leading the Cougars to a 48-13 win over Saginaw.

Our third Game Ball goes to Sweetwater’s combo of Leo Holsey and Darian Carr. In their 69-24 win over Levelland, Holsey threw for 279 yards and 2 TD’s while rushing for 209 yards and 3 TD’s. Carr had 5 catches that went for 204 yards and 2 TD’s. Carr also had 2 kickoff returns for touchdowns. They face Celina Friday in the Area Round.

Our final Game Ball goes to the Cisco Loboes running game. Cisco put up a 70-32 win over Stamford and it was all thanks to the 477 yards they rushed. Hunter Long led the team with 277 yards and four touchdowns on just 17 carries. The Loboes will take on Olton in the second round.