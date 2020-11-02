Game Balls: Week 10

Our first Game Ball goes to Noah Garcia who ran for 163 yards while receiving for another 82 yards and scored five touchdowns to lead the Cooper Cougars to a 48-0 win over Fort Worth Arlington Heights.

Our second Game Ball goes to Darian Carr of Sweetwater. Carr was able to account for three touchdown receptions from Leo Holsey, leading Sweetwater to a 48-32 win over Monahans.

Our third Game Ball goes to Jerrod Fisher of Cisco. Fisher led the Loboes to a 48-7 win over Goldthwaite after rushing for 123 yards and three scores.

Our final Game Ball goes to Anson’s quarterback Blake Vinson who threw for 241 yards and four scores leading the Tigers to a 56-24 win over Haskell.

Congratulations to our winners and we look forward to seeing you continue to shine bright under the Friday Night Lights.